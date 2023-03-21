Lewes City Council Exploring Solutions To Affordable Housing Crisis

LEWES, Del. - A public workshop on March 21st is discussing potential solutions for the lack of affordable housing in Lewes.
The city says the the issue has been around for decades, and something needs to change.
The city says its hard to hire healthcare workers or first responders because of high rent and house prices.
"The property values have increased significantly," said city manager Ann Marie Townshend. "Countywide, property values are increasing and everything that we are seeing countywide is even more so on this side of the county."
Townshend says the city is considering changing code to allow for more accessory dwelling units. That way, property owners could build tiny houses or transform garages into cheaper and more centrally-located living options.
Some locals like Madison Wiggins, who works at the Mayumi Flower Shop on Second Street, says since she came home from college, she simply can't afford to live anywhere on her own.
"Me and my friends, a lot of us are still living with our parents because that's all we can afford, you know?" she said. "You want to get started on your life and feel grown up, and like you're doing something, and it just feels like a total setback to still be with your parents."
Discussions on affordable housing will continue with City Council members.