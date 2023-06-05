LEWES, Del. - Lewes City Council held a workshop Mon. night to hear the communities thoughts on a potential charter amendment to allow non-resident property owners to vote in municipal elections.
This means if the amendment is eventually signed into law by Delaware State Legislature, those who live here part-time and own property would have a say in who is elected in the city.
Most people who spoke in Mon. night's workshop were strongly opposed to the amendment.
"I'm frightened by what this town is becoming," says full-time resident Kim Ayvazian, who has lived in Lewes since 1986. She says, " I applaud those part-timers for loving Lewes, but I wonder how they can divide their loyalties to Lewes and where they are based."
Many others had similar opinions. One person says, "What used to be full-time members have turned into air-bnb's. That sense of community is not of the same level of what it used to be."
Others argue it's valid for part-timers to vote because they have some similar issues to full-timers.
One man says, "Issues regarding storm water, waste water, electricity...part-time residents have just as much of a say as full time residents."
No decisions were made Mon. night, and if the city moves forward with the amendment, it's ultimately up to the Delaware State legislature to decide.
Council says the amendment is on the agenda for it's meeting on Mon., June 12.