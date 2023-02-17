Lewes City Council Looks At Future Of Lewes Line

LEWES, Del.- Lewes City Council has discussed the future of the Lewes Bus Line.
Council discussed some changes to the bus line, including more stops and advertising during a February 17th meeting.
The line is set to return closer to the summer, and is aimed to bring down the traffic and parking congestion in peak seasons.
Some business owners like Abraxas Hudson on Second Street say the line is a good idea, but not enough people use it. He says parking in downtown Lewes can be a challenge.
"I think it's a good idea, we just need to get more people on board- literally.," he said. "Quite often what I see in the summer time I see the DART bus passing by completely empty and the Lewes Line completely empty."
Lewes City Council also discussed the cost for the line and how to find more sponsers in the coming months to help bring down the cost of operation.