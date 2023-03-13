LEWES, Del. - Lewes City Council unanimously accepted the 2023 Priorities report for the city in Monday night's meeting, which includes affordable housing.
According to city manager Ann Marie Townshend, the Planning Commission has started talking about developing a potential new ordinance that would allow Lewes residents to own an accessory dwelling unit, a second small residence on the same grounds of a single-family home, or attached to the home.
"At this point, it's becoming a hinderance to being able to recruit a workforce... whether it's in healthcare or education, or the restaurants...all of these things that we depend upon for our quality of life are impacted by the crisis that we experience in affordable housing," says Townshend.
City council says if the commission does develop the ordinance, it would hear from the public before adopting it. Council says the city will hold an affordable housing public workshop next Tues. March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Rollins Center in Lewes.