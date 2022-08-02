Lewes City Manager Says Short-Term Rental Ad Hoc Committee Is Needed

Lewes, Del.- It's no secret that Lewes is a popular spot for people to get away for the summer. But that influx of people can have negative effects on the some of the infrastructure in the city.
City Manager Ann Marie Townshend said that the Short-Term Rental Ad Hoc Committee in Lewes is important to helping the people that live in Lewes all year.
"Certainly we're seeing a strain on the infrastructure just based on the popularity of the area and increase of the overall area surrounding the entire city," she said.
The committee was formed by City Hall and the Mayor's office after people shared their concern with noise, trash collection and parking issues around Lewes. Townshend said that the committee is committed to making sure that everyone is happy when decisions must be made.
"Some of the people who have come to the meetings have expressed that this issue has been going on for a long time, but what we're seeing is it's multiplying," said Townshend. "In the past it wasn't as many neighborhoods that were effected- we're seeing more neighborhoods being effected."
Each meeting is open to the public, and the next one is next Tuesday, August 9th at 10 am. All meetings are also livestreamed.