Lewes city officials continue discussion about future of Lewes Line

LEWES, Del. - Lewes City officials say high cost and low participation are causing them to decide what they should do about the Lewes Line's future, and doing away with the system is not completely off the table. On Thursday, city officials discussed some possible alternatives to the system, like an uber-style bus system people can call and have pick them up, or run a scaled back program that would run nine hours on Friday through Sunday. According to city officials, 2024 is the last year of the Lewes Line program, based on the city's agreement with DelDOT.
One city council member Joseph noted in Thursday's meeting another bus system for the city would not be cost affective.
"I think in today's day and age when we're worrying about infrastructure in the city, as you will learn there is a lot going on here, we need to be very cautious with our dollars, and I'm not sure a city should be in a transportation business," said Edler.
Susan Curtis, who works at a local store in downtown Lewes uses the system to get to work sometimes, especially during the busy summer season.
"Well for me it's very convenient because it drops me off at one end of second street and picks me up at the other end at 3:30 or 3 o'clock when I go back, and I don't have to do anything, just get on the bus and go to work," explained Curtis.
One business worker in downtown Lewes says the system has helped bring more people into the city to visit, which in turn helps out businesses.
"I think it's helped them get from places like the ferry and the beaches, and just come down second street, and not have to worry about paying for parking, I hope it continues because it's brought a lot of people in here that probably may not have ventured in", said Mary Manton.
City officials came to the decision on Thursday to further discuss the future of the system at the city council meeting in February.