LEWES, Del- In July, Lewes has been cutting phragmites on public land. Phragmites are an invasive reed grass in wetlands. On Thursday, Mayor Andrew Williams and the City Council will receive a presentation by Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd. Hoyd is expected to provide options on eliminating the spread of phragmites.
This type of grass can grow up to three feet tall and take over large areas of land. It drives out native plants which in turn takes away food sources for fish and wildlife, according to Lewes.
The city has been using a brush hog this month in cutting the phragmites. There are two more cuttings scheduled; Friday, July 26, and Wednesday, July 31, weather permitting.