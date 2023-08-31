Lewes commission votes in favor of historic house

LEWES, Del.- A long debated historic home in Lewes reached a milestone.
A city commission voted that the Daisey House does not contribute to the historcial district. This will allow the Daisey family to demolish the house- which the commission denied in the past due to the home being in a historic district.
The Daiseys have lived in Lewes for generations, and have owned the house for 60 years. The family says they have outgrown the old house and wished to build a new one in its' place.
The family says the home has gone through several updates and renovations and therefore they don't believe it should meet the city's criteria to be considered in the historic district.
After numerous examples put forward by the Daiseys, the committee agreed.
"They have proven to me that this there have been significant alterations to this House to make it a non contributing structure," said committee member George Thomasson.
However, there was some concerns from the commission that this decision may be a slippery slope to more historical homes being demolished. But there was consensus amongst members that each cases should be taken at a case by case basis, and the Daiseys had given significant reasoning that the house did not contribute to the historical district.
The family did express concern with the rules on historic districts being too strict- and that they may force some of Lewes's oldest families out.
"The African American community and Native American community really contributed strongly to what Lewes is today," said Darryl Daisey. "Losing those communities would obviously take a big chunk out of Lewes's heritage."
Discussions go back to December on this historic house. The Daiseys will now have to go back in front of HPARC and present the planned replacement for the Daisey House.