Lewes committee exploring safety options for bikers

LEWES, Del.- Riding your bike in Lewes may look different in the future.
The Lewes Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is proposing multiple safety changes, such as adding more blinking lights at Savannah Road and Second Street or adding reflective obstacles on the side of Freeman Highway.
One of the big proposed changes was reinforcing bikers to walk their bikes over the Savannah Bridge by repainting sidewalk stencils reminding riders of the rule.
Lewes Cycle Sports owner Brian Kellman says biker behavior on the bridge is a big problem.
"I see firsthand the amount of bicyclists going over that drawbridge, the amount of people passing there- motorists, passing them unsafely," he said. "Sooner or later it's going to be a disaster. Someone is going to get hurt or even killed."
The committee is also exploring moving moving No Turn On Red signs from posts to hanging along side the traffic lights at the intersection of Savannah Road and Gills Neck Road.
These changes still need approval, with some waiting for the green light from city council and others waiting for DelDOT's seal of approval.