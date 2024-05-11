LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Community Garden announces a series of free educational programs this season, open to the public and dedicated to promoting sustainable living practices. The first session, focusing on home composting and recycling, is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 at 9:30 a.m.
Led by Brigid Gregory, Program Director of the Delaware Community Composting Initiative (DCCI), this workshop will explore the significant benefits of composting, including reducing food waste that contributes to methane production in landfills—a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide. Gregory will provide a beginner's guide to backyard composting, discuss vermicomposting (worm composting) and highlight the advantages of community composting programs.
The Lewes Community Garden says participants will gain practical insights on how to manage a compost pile effectively, avoiding common issues like pests and odors. Gregory will also offer advice on advocating for composting within neighborhoods and homeowners' associations and discuss how Delawareans can cut down on overall waste and plastic use.
Information on future program events can be found here.