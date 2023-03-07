Lewes Community Garden & To Teach a Person to Fish Society Aim to Improve Sustainability

LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Community Garden is growing in more ways than one... Eight new plots were added to the garden but are going fast. The garden's popular has soared in its six years of existence.
Members like Lou Papp said this is likely because of the increasing population and little room in Lewes, "Most of them have these great big houses with a small yard and so they basically don't have the availability to grow their crops and things like that there so this is an alternative for them."
Organizations like Teach a Person to Fish Society run by Teresa and Cass Ripley said resources like the garden help them to provide meals from Milton to Seaford, "-a lot of the produce donated from Lewes Community Garden, for example, would sit and go to waste because people really didn't know what to do with it or it wasn't desirable to take or whatever."
The Lewes Community Garden is looking to expand with a dozen more beds, an orchard, a larger pollination garden, berry bushes, and more.
While spots for gardening may be full, Papp said the group is always looking for volunteers to help others with gardening or giving lectures for their educational programs.
And the sustainability continues with fun activities from the Teach a Person to Fish Society. The Ripley's said they have big plans to get more involved in ways to be sustainable, "We're planning a map around the Lewes Rehoboth area and different stations like in the state park climb the observation tower - or go to the fishing pier and try to catch a fish."
They are aiming to have this event in June.