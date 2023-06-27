Lewes considers expanding historical preservation guidelines

LEWES, Del. - The Lewes City Council is considering expanding historical preservation guidelines to consider social, cultural, political, and economic history.
Currently, the Historic Preservation Architectural Review Commission focuses primarily on architectural ties when reviewing renovations or development.
The goal of the HPARC is to encourage historical preservation, without discouraging creativity or growth, in keeping with the City's Core Values. Approval by the HPARC is required for, but not limited to, any work that alters the exterior facade of a structure visible from the public right of way.
After its June 27 meeting, the Lewes City Planner will continue to fine tune the proposed changes to add clarity and the goal is for Mayor and Council to vote on these changes at the July 10 Council meeting.