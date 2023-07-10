LEWES, Del. - The City of Lewes is considering not issuing anymore beach bonfire permits as wildfires are expected to continue being a threat throughout the season.
The small business, Quest Adventures, booked over 300 bonfire parties last year and expects to meet that amount if not more this year, unless permits are withheld.
"We would lose about a third of our revenue from it. We would probably have to lose about six people, two are full-time employees so it would drastically hurt us.." said Bonfire Coordinator with Quest Adventures, Shannon Martin.
Lewes Parks and Marina Manager, Janet Reeves, said that after having to withhold permits for a few days in June when air quality was very bad, a plan is necessary as the issue persists.
"We are an environmentally conscious city and we have other environmentally friendly policies and procedures in place so if this is going to be an ongoing issue with air quality I just want it to get some guidance.." said Reeves.
The meeting to discuss this is at 6:30 p.m. at Lewes City Hall or online here.