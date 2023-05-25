Lewes Considers Voting Rights for Non-Residents

LEWES, Del.- In a meeting May 25, Lewes City Council decided to move forward with further discussions on voting rights for non-residents.
City Manager Ann Marie Townshend said the discussion was motivated by requests from some part-time residents who would like to vote in local elections.
"There are quite a few part-timers in the area," she said.
At the meeting, committee members discussed a few options on how to move forward. One option that was discussed was the creation of a subcommittee to continue workshopping voting rights.
At the meeting, some committee members brought up that Lewes is the only coastal community in Southern Delaware that doesn't allow some form of voting for part-time residents.
Hillary Summerbell used to be a part-time resident.
"I think that people should have a right to vote, even if they are part-timers. I think it's important, and I think that they've shown their commitment by purchasing a home," she said.
Paul Quiroga is a current part-timer. He has a different opinion.
"Though I do have an interest in what happens to Lewes, I'm not a resident of Delaware or Sussex County, so I don't think I should have the right to vote," he said.
Any eventual change that is made will go to the Delaware State Legislature. The next discussion will take place on June 5.