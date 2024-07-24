LEWES, Del-In July, Lewes has been cutting phragmites on public land. Phragmites are an invasive reed grass. The city has been using a brush hog to cut the grass that can grow three feet tall. If left unchecked this type of grass can dominate a piece of wetland area, prevent other native plants from growing, and deny fish and other wildlife food.
Lewes officials say that the phragmites cannot be controlled just by mowing grass or burning it. On Thursday, Mayor Andrew Williams and the City Council are scheduled to hear an update from Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd about options in eliminating the reed grass.
Depending on the weather, Lewes still has two more days of phragmite cutting scheduled; Friday July 26 and Wednesday July 31.