LEWES, Del. -
At 6 P.M. tonight in Lewes, Delaware, members of the Lewes Crossing community gathered to celebrate their hard work and craftsmanship in building 160 toys this year that were donated to "Toys for Tots."
The group first started in retiree builder Ken Marmen and his wife, Mickey Marmen's basement. In 2020, there were 10 volunteers. Now? There is nearly 50.
With the growing amount of volunteers each year, the Marmen's have had to create different shifts for the volunteers to build toys.
Ken sources the designs for the toys, and he and Mickey schedule the building shifts.
Not only were the toys built by the community, they were also hand painted by neighbors of Marmens. Those same neighbors also knit the quilts and pillows for the toys.