Lewes Disclosure Draft Creates Controversy

LEWES, Del. - A proposal to add a real estate disclosure regarding flood risks when buying in Lewes has some people living in Lewes upset.
Currently, the state requires that real estate agents include a disclosure similar to this, warning buyers of the potential risk for flooding where the home is. However the City of Lewes saw a second draft today of what would be an additional disclosure.
The goal of the second disclosure is to thoroughly inform buyers of the current and future flood risks of living in the coastal town.
However some people who live in Lewes, like Rick Quill, said this undermines the competence of those coming to Lewes and that it's not necessary, "I get it all but to me, lets concentrate on what the important issues in town are - we are not doing new development, we're doing re-development and there's a limited supply of houses that this would affect."
Lewes City Manager Ann Marie Townshend said, "Flooding is a city wide issue and there are areas throughout town that are in the floodplain and as we experience sea level rise, that will grow."
The disclosure will be changed based on comments heard at today's Mayor and City Council meeting, but will go on to be written as an ordinance for further consideration.
To see if your home falls in a flood zone, you can visit DNREC's flood planning tool.