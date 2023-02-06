LEWES, Del. - The Flamini family of Lewes, Delaware has transformed the outside of their house and front lawn into a Philadelphia Eagles display.
Denny Flamini says, "In the last week since the NFC championship game, it's kind of went viral online, so we've had a lot more people reaching out and driving on by."
Denny had the idea for the lights display the last time the Eagles were playing in the Superbowl against the New England Patriots in 2018. Since then, neighbors and people in the Lewes community alike have enjoyed the light display.
Eagles fandom runs deep in this community.
Flamini family neighbor and friend, Brian McCarthy says, "I want the Eagles to win this year for my mom. She's up in Philadelphia, and she'll be 97 this year. She is a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. She knows every Eagles player, every coach, and every game day she is dressed up in all of her swag from her grandkids and great grandkids. So, mom, the Ealges are gonna do it for you this year. Go birds!"
The Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Superbowl on Sunday, Febrary 12.