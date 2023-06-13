LEWES, Del. - More reusable containers to help donate food will be purchased with a $5,000 award received by the Historic Lewes Farmers Market. Reusable, safe containers and coolers are used to transport food for the Farm to Community pilot program.
Through the program, foods like produce, meat, eggs, and dairy are gathered from small Delaware farmers and other local sources and then are distributed to food pantries across Sussex County. There are currently 11 small farms and 13 pantries participating in the program, with over 3,000 people in need benefitting from the program each week.
The program's local goals line up with the Historic Lewes Farmers Market local mentality. The market manages producer-only vendors, meaning that customers buy directly from the farmers who grow, raise, or produce what they sell themselves.
The market runs an additional program to collect donations from customers who purchase fresh food at the market to also be shared among Sussex County food pantries.