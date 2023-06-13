Lewes Farmers Market 2

The award money will go towards purchasing containers to take food from the market and its vendors to those in need. Courtesy Historic Lewes Farmers Market.

LEWES, Del. - More reusable containers to help donate food will be purchased with a $5,000 award received by the Historic Lewes Farmers Market. Reusable, safe containers and coolers are used to transport food for the Farm to Community pilot program.

Lewes Farmers Market 3

Dittmar Family Farms filled some baskets with fresh produce to be donated to a local food pantry. Courtesy Historic Lewes Farmers Market.

Through the program, foods like produce, meat, eggs, and dairy are gathered from small Delaware farmers and other local sources and then are distributed to food pantries across Sussex County. There are currently 11 small farms and 13 pantries participating in the program, with over 3,000 people in need benefitting from the program each week.

Lewes Farmers Market 1

Nash Veggies, a Historic Lewes Farmers Market vendor, is based in Lincoln and offers a weekly community supported agriculture program. Courtesy Historic Lewes Farmers Market.

The program's local goals line up with the Historic Lewes Farmers Market local mentality. The market manages producer-only vendors, meaning that customers buy directly from the farmers who grow, raise, or produce what they sell themselves.

Freeman Awards Farmers Market

The $5,000 award is from the Freeman Foundation's FACES grant program. The program is designed to find and fund small and often overlooked local projects. Courtesy Historic Lewes Farmers Market.

The market runs an additional program to collect donations from customers who purchase fresh food at the market to also be shared among Sussex County food pantries.

