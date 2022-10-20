LEWES, Del.- Get a glimpse of what it's like to be a firefighter! Thursday evening, the Lewes Volunteer Fire Department is bringing back its annual Open House.
The event is free to families. Firefighters will be there to show how equipment works, and will demonstrate a live fire and vehicle extrication.
Families can go inside the smoke house, and get an idea of what it's like to go inside a burning building filled with smoke.
Firefighters will talk to families and kids about what to do in an emergency and help put together an escape plan.
Along with demonstrations and activities, get dinner from Smash Mouth Burgers, Fat Vinny's, The Tipsy Flamingo, and Revelation Beer. The event runs Thursday evening from 4:30 to 8.