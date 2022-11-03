LEWES, De - The Lewes Fire Department received approval to move forward with an expansion project to its Savannah Rd building. The Historic Preservation Architectural Review Commission heard from fire officials during a Thursday night meeting before voting to allow for the construction of the project.
The plan calls for a new A-D-A compliant elevator. The are concerns that current elevator does not meet A-D-A standards. Also part of the addition, a foyer and an outside porch on the second floor. Designs indicate that the expansion will be on the right side of the building.