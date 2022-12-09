Lewes Gas-Powered Tool Ban Could Potentially Be Pushed Back

LEWES, Del.- Lewes's ban on gas powered tools like chainsaws and weed whackers may now be pushed back to as late as 2025.
The reason for the possible delay is due to concerns from city council members on the costs for landscapers to get new equipment.
The ban, which was passed by City Council in 2020, is still set to go into effect at the end of the month.
It was passed out of concerns for the environment and noise complaints from locals. It would force people to use electric powered equipment.
"The main concern is while the technology is there, it is still costly.," said City Manager Ann Marie Townshend. "One of the things is we looked at the cost for the consumer grade for the consumer grade versus the professional, and there is a big cost difference there."
Lewes City Council is expected to discuss the ban at their December 12th meeting.