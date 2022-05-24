LEWES, Del. - Lifeguards will be on Lewes beaches this summer. Nearly two weeks ago, Lewes did not have any lifeguards for the summer, but the city was able to come together to hire a new lifeguard captain and employees.
The city hired Strohm Edwards, a full time swim coach, former lifeguard, and a Sussex County native. The entire community expressed serious concern when Lewes broke the news that beaches will be unguarded this summer.
"I was a little concerned, actually very concerned. I was nervous for the town and for the community and the people that come to that beach year in and year out. I know it's heavily populated with young children. I had a lot of emotions having been an ocean lifeguard for 35 years now, and captain for over 22, 23 years now. I kind of understand what's at risk," said Kent Buckson, North Shores Lifeguards Captain.
Buckson helped lead the charge in finding the city a lifeguard captain.
"I reached out to the town manager miss Ann Marie Townshend and said I think I can help, I know the resources and contacts available to maybe get something in place." said Buckson. "I just think [Edwards is] a great fit, I think he has got great maturity with him in age so to speak, and just coming in having a new vibe will be a great thing for the town of Lewes."
The city says with Edwards and Buckson's connections, they will be able to successfully recruit more lifeguards for the summer. Lewes is hoping to have a fully operational beach patrol by June 15th. Two to four lifeguards, as well as the captain, will be on duty this Memorial Day weekend.
Rehoboth Beach Patrol is working with whatever mother nature brings them, and that includes narrow beaches.
"We're full staff, thank goodness. My staff is at 65, which includes my EMTS that we have here at the shack and I have them all rolling in. Everybody is ready and we start training Friday evening," said Jeff Giles, Rehoboth Beach Patrol captain.
Before you head out this weekend, remember to "Be careful, the water is cold. It's about 60 degrees, if you go on the water please go with a partner, make sure there's always two of you, and we will do our best to take care of you," said Giles.
Now beachgoers can feel at ease at some of the state's popular tourist destinations. City people are continuing to vet candidates but they believe the beaches will be fully guarded this summer.