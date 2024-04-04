showfield fire

LEWES, Del. - A homeowner claimed that their house was struck by lightning during thunderstorms Thursday evening.

A huge emergency response lined up outside of the Showfield community on Gills Neck Rd. Firefighters from Milton, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Indian River were all on scene.

Details are still sparse, but the Lewes Fire Department confirmed to CoastTV News Thursday night that the house on Show Jumper Ln. did sustain damage.

No injuries were reported. This is now being investigated by the state fire marshal.

