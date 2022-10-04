LEWES, Del. - The Lewes in Bloom beautification effort has won in the national America in Bloom competition for Lewes' population category.
The program visits gardens nationwide, and judges provide feedback for the organizations they visit to help the cities continue beautifying and enriching their communities. Judges use categories such as urban forestry, landscaping, flowers, community involvement, environmental efforts, and overall impression to decide the winner.
"All of this would not have been possible without the work of our America in Bloom committee and you, our members who worked so tirelessly to get the town looking so beautiful and the Lewes businesses and community," Said Lewes in Bloom in a statement. "Hats off to all of us!!"
Lewes in Bloom, one of the first cities to participate in the event, says their new trophy will be displayed in the Rollins Center.
Lewes in Bloom won the overall competition in 2015, and this is the fifth time they have won in their population category.