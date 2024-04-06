LEWES, Del.-- Mark your calendars for a day of community support and enjoyment in Lewes on Thursday, April 11th.
In a heartwarming initiative to keep the town blooming, participating local merchants and restaurants will contribute a portion of their sales to the nonprofit organization, Lewes in Bloom (LIB).
A wide array of businesses have pledged their support for this cause. Shoppers can explore an eclectic mix of offerings from local retailers like Abraxas Studio of Art, Blooming Boutique, The Bungalow on 2nd, Eclectic Style, and many more. Participating dining establishments include Agave, Half Full, Kindle, Nectar, and Touch of Italy, among others.
Each participating store will be marked by a green sign in their window, making it easy for shoppers to identify and support these community-minded businesses.
A full list of participants can be found here.
The 15th annual Lewes Tulip celebration officially kicked off on Friday, March 29. There are 30,000 tulips blooming at more than 20 locations throughout the city.