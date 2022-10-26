LEWES, Del. - Lewes in Bloom says they are holding their Wreath sale fundraiser from now through November 5th, 2022.
They say that the fundraiser will help with the purchase of the 27,000 tulips and other flowers that over 300 volunteers will plant in 18 gardens and 10 planter locations around Lewes.
The sale offers 24-inch and 32-inch wreaths, which can be ordered through the form at their website. They say the prices are unchanged from last year, $50 for the 24-inch and $70 for the 32-inch.
The wreaths have a base of Fraser Fir, interspersed with Cedar and Noble Pine. They say each wreath will have pinecones and a a large weather-resistant red velvet ribbon.
Lewes in Bloom says volunteers will deliver wreaths to businesses on November 30th, and homeowners on December 1st.
The Lewes in Bloom Beautification Project has won six prestigious national awards and one international award.