LEWES, Del. - Lewes in Bloom's annual Tulip Dig offering free tulips for the community to re-home takes place Friday to make way for spring flowers.
There are 10 gardens around the city with 26,000 bulbs that need to be dug up. They all need to go today, but Lewes in Bloom says the dig only lasts about an hour before all the tulips are gone.
The dig starts at 8 a.m. sharp, but Lewes in Bloom says people line up early to make sure they get their hands on some. The hope, they say, is that people re-plant the tulips in the ground for next fall.
"We love the fact the tulips get another life," said Lewes in Bloom board member, Diane McGreal. "So, the fact that they can live on and make another garden, someone’s garden, beautiful next year, is great."
McGreal shared some advice for making sure the tulips last until fall.
"It’s best here, if you can, dry them out and store them over the winter in a cool, dry place and plant them in the fall. I think it increases the chances of a higher percentage of tulips blooming, if you store them indoors in Delaware, where the summers are pretty hot."
They say to bring a trowel, rather than a shovel, to protect the irrigation, as well as bags.
April tulip digs bring new May flowers. Lewes in Bloom will plant their next batch of seasonal florals in mid-to-late May. Those are currently growing in warehouses before making their debut.