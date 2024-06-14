LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association recently made some improvements to the prized red caboose downtown.
Two volunteers of the organization showed the train car love by applying a new tar roof. The group said that while the roof was fine before, it was showing signs of wear.
The caboose's home is along the Lewes to Georgetown Trail beside the Lewes Public Library, where the Pennsylvania Railroad used to operate. It was Dec. 2022 when the group worked with the city to bring the train to back.
Anyone can now tour the caboose the first and third Sunday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. Come learn about the caboose’s role in railroad administration and safety. For more information on the caboose, visit lewesjunctionrr.org.