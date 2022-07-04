LEWES, Del.--The City of Lewes celebrated the 4th of July with their traditional boat parade Monday afternoon.
Many decorated boats were seen making their way down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal from the Roosevelt Inlet to Fisherman's Wharf as part of the City of Lewes' 4th of July holiday festivities.
City officials said that parade entrants would leave from Roosevelt Inlet across from the Coast Guard Station at around 1:30 p.m. and at approximately 2 p.m. they were expected to pass in front of the judges' reviewing stand at Fisherman's Wharf, and turn before reaching the Savannah Road Drawbridge.
All pre-registered boat entrants are eligible for prizes that include a grand-prize trophy. An awards ceremony is expected to take place at 3:30 p.m., on the deck of the Lightship Overfalls.
The entire event--to participate as an entrant in the boat parade or to be a spectator--is free of charge.