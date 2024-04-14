LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Arts Committee has announced the dates of installation for six kinetic sculptures by artist Paul Daniel in George H.P. Smith Park. The installation is set for the end of April, extending through the summer and fall seasons.
The sculpture was chosen to go in George H.P. Smith because the committee said Daniel’s sculptures are designed to interact with the natural elements like wind and water.
“The committee is so excited to bring these new contemporary artworks to Lewes and see how community and environment interact with them.” said Heidi Lowe, Chair of the Lewes Public Arts Committee.
A reception for the public art installation is scheduled for April 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rollins Community Center. This event will allow the public to view the sculptures and meet the artist. The park will also be accessible for viewing the sculptures post-installation.
The kinetic sculptures, constructed of metal, are intended to respond to environmental factors such as air currents, water movement, and sunlight, creating dynamic interactions with their surroundings.
In conjunction with the installation, educational activities for children, coordinated by the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society & Museum, will be offered. These sessions will include visits to the sculptures, journaling experiences and creating small kinetic art projects. Registration details are available at www.rehobothbeachmuseum.org.
For further information on the sculpture installation, inquiries can be directed to lewespublicartcommittee.com or via email at publicartlewes@gmail.com.