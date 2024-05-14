LEWES, Del.- At a recent council meeting in Lewes, new developments were made regarding the town's cultural landscape. City Commissioners approved proposed plans by the Lewes Public Library for a new pavilion. This would expand its offerings to the community. At the meeting, commissioners were able to view renderings of this addition. According to the library, the new space would be dedicated to library events, as well as community and private events.
According to City Commissioners, following a review of the plans by the Lewes City Council, approval was granted, greenlighting the library to proceed with the project. The library says it has now received all necessary approvals from both city and state agencies. It is now able to break ground on the new space that will add to the library services and impact both the community.