LEWES, Del. - The Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health is providing Narcan access training on Saturday, March 11 from 12-2 p.m. at the Lewes Library.
The classroom-style training will offer members of the public an in-depth presentation that will teach them to recognize and effectively respond to an opioid overdose. It will also inform attendees about what Narcan is and how to store and administer it, as well as provide information about relevant laws and legislation around the medication.
Since November the state has seen an average monthly increase in overdose deaths, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. In January alone, 53 people died from suspected overdoses.
The division says that the training is best for those who have used a Naloxone kit in the past. Visit delaware-dsamh.eventbrite.com to register. Questions about the training can be directed to the division's Naloxone Support Team at narcan.train@delaware.gov or by calling 302-255-2777.