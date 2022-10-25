Lewes Line Deemed Success In First Year By City

LEWES, Del.- The Lewes Bus Line has been deemed a success by the city of Lewes after its' pilot year.
The Lewes Line, which ended for the season on September 30th, transported over six thousand passengers in its' inaugural year. The two most popular stops were at the Cape May- Lewes Ferry and at Market street .
The city made close to seven thousand dollars between passenger fees, frequent rider card cash and tips, and over twenty-two thousand dollars in promotions on the vehicles.
Councilwoman Carolyn Jones says that the pilot year was a success, and that it helped solve one of the city's ' challenges.
One of the biggest things has always been parking," she said. "I've been here for fourteen years, and we could see it was getting progressively worse."
According to city manager Ann Marie Townshend, the program ran at a deficit. Townshend tells WRDE that not turning a profit was expected.
The bus service is expected to return next year. At the end of the year, the city will review data from the Lewes Line and make decisions on where the program could possibly expand with more stops and buses.