LEWES, Del - With the end of the Lewes Line pilot program scheduled for the fall, city officials are working to determine what the future of it will look like. It is even facing the possibility of being eliminated.
A lack of use could lead to the end of the program. According to Assistant City Manager Ellen Lorraine McCabe, sales of frequent rider cards dipped slightly in 2023 compared to 2022.
The Lewes Line was launched in 2022 as a way to have less cars in the downtown area with the hopes that people would ride the bus into and out of the city rather than drive in themselves and deal with limited parking during the summer season.
Options that could come up for a vote at tonight's Mayor and City Council meeting are keeping the Lewes Line as is, making changes to the program, or ending it at the conclusion of the pilot program in September. For more on COASTTV News' coverage of the Lewes Line click here.