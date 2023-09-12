LEWES, Del. - 12 separate street projects in Lewes will be reviewed Tuesday morning by the city's finance committee. Seven are tagged with the phrase "street and utility rehabilitation." Previous projects with that designation included road and sidewalk work.
Also part of the group projects is "mill and overlay" for Harborview Road and Oceanview Boulevard.
The most expensive project is work slated for 3rd Street from Savannah Road to Pilottown Road at $5.35 million. The overall projected cost for the 12 projects is $18.2 million. For a breakout of the work and costs click here.