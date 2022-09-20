LEWES, Del. - An 18-, 19-, and 20-year old, all from New York, have been arrested after stealing from the Lowes in Lewes Sunday, says Delaware State Police (DSP).
Troopers say that on September 18th around 11:40 a.m., troopers were sent to Lowes to investigate a reported shoplifting. They say two of the alleged shoplifters were seen stealing a large amount of copper wire, then getting in to a Chrysler 300 with Florida plates, driven by the third. According to troopers, the Chrysler left the Lowes and headed north on Route 1.
DSP says that a trooper saw the Chrysler and tried to pull them over, but they did not. After, DSP says the Chrysler made a U-turn and started speeding south. DSP says that the trooper chased, until the chase was called off for the safety of both the Trooper and the public.
Later, Troopers say they found the Chrysler had hit a guardrail on Route 1 just south of Milton-Ellendale Highway. They say the crash set the car on fire, with all three alleged shoplifters running away. DSP says they were able to catch them quickly after that.
DSP says that after an investigation, they found out that that the Chrysler had rear-ended a Honda Accord from Frederica traveling in the same direction. According to DSP, this caused the Chrysler to lose control and hit the guardrail. Immediately after, a piece of the guardrail burst through the windshield of a Ford Explorer from Wilmington, says DSP. They say neither the driver of the Honda Accord or the driver of the Ford Explorer were hurt.
According to DSP, the three alleged shoplifters were hurt from their crash, so they were taken to the hospital to be treated.
DSP says they have been charged with the following crimes:
18-year-old -
- Shoplifting Over $1500 (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Over $5000 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
The 18-year-old was arraigned at Justice of the Piece Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $8500 cash bail.
19-year-old -
- Shoplifting Over $1500 (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Over $5000 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Numerous Traffic Charges
The 19-year-old was arraigned at Justice of the Piece Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $30,750 cash bail.
20-year-old -
- Shoplifting Over $1500 (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Over $5000 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
The 20-year-old was arraigned at Justice of the Piece Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $8500 cash bail.