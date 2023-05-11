LEWES, Del. - A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Lewes man and woman with sex trafficking, labor trafficking, and related charges, according to the Department of Justice.
The indictment alleges that from 2014 through 2020, 66-year-old Clifton Gibbs and 44-year-old Brooke Waters recruited, harbored, transported, and compelled nine victims to engage in commercial sex acts under the threat that they would suffer serious harm if they did not comply. It further alleges that from 2016 through 2020, Gibbs and Waters obtained the labor and services of six victims who were also threatened into complying. Also mentioned in the indictment are additional allegations that the two transported three victims across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual activity.
According to the Department of Justice, the sex trafficking charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment. The forced labor charges and interstate transportation charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and 10 years in prison, respectively.
Those who believe they may have been a victim of this case or have relevant information to share are asked to call the Homeland Security tip line at 866-347-2423.