BEAR, Del. - 40-year-old Michael Ruduszewski from Lewes has been arrested for a shooting that took place in Bear on New Years Day, says Delaware State Police (DSP).
According to DSP, at around 2:45 p.m. on that day, troopers were sent to Christiana Hospital for a 45-year-old man who was shot at a Bear Express Food Mart and drove himself to the emergency room afterwards.
They say further investigations found that a man, later identified as Ruduszewski, approached the 45-year-old while he was in his car, and shot him.
DSP says that Ruduszewski was arrested when he was leaving a home in the 100 black of Marabou Drive in Newark, where he was arrested without any issues. They say they then got a search warrant for Ruduszewski's house, which led to them finding a gun stolen from Pennsylvania.
According to DSP, Ruduszewski was moved to Troop 2 where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Assault Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
They say Ruduszewski was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $30,000 secured bond.