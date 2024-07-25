REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A 43-year-old man from Lewes was arrested on July 24 for removing and taking parts off of several bicycles in Rehoboth Beach.
Officials from the Rehoboth Beach Police Department say the man was reported to be wearing a mask and tampering with bikes on Rehoboth Avenue. When police arrived, Donte Roberson was found in possession of a bicycle tire and other bike parts.
Police discovered that Roberson had two active warrants and upon taking him into custody, determined that he had several quick release locking devices used to secure tires onto the bikes. Officers learned that the bicycle parts Roberson had were removed from bikes in multiple different locations in Rehoboth Beach.
According to Rehoboth police, Roberson was charged with seven counts of theft under $1,500, four counts of reckless endangering in the second degree and one count of criminal mischief under $1,000. He was given an $11,100 unsecured bond on these charges and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution for his active warrants on $1,500 cash bond.
If your bicycle was tampered with on or about July 24 in downtown Rehoboth Beach, contact Detective Brian Reynolds at 302-227-2577.