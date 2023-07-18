REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police says they have arrested 51-year-old Theodore Guajardo from Lewes after he allegedly threatened to kill a man while he was with his kids.
Police say Sunday night, at around 8:20 p.m., troopers were sent to the Inn at Rehoboth for a report of aggravated menacing.
When they got there, they say they met up with a 31-year-old father, who was in the parking lot with his 4-year-old son and his 7-month-old daughter when a man, later identified as Guajardo, approached the three with a knife. Police say Guajardo threatened the to kill the father.
According to troopers, Guajardo was found across the street with the knife sheathed on his hip. They say he was taken to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following:
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 2 counts
Police say Guajardo was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,550 secured bond.