LEWES, Del. - A 57-year-old Lewes man has been arrested after police say he trespassed and stayed in an unoccupied home without the owners' permission.
Delaware State Police were dispatched to a home on Clematis Street in a neighborhood off Route 24 around 5:30 p.m. on Friday for a trespassing call. They say homeowners were checking on their second residence when they discovered an unknown man inside the home. Investigators determined the man had broken in through a glass door and had been living in the home, as they say there was food on the stove, the TV was on and animal waste was scattered.
The suspect, later identified as John Wanner, ran away before police arrived and left three cats and three dogs behind. Police say a witness who was familiar with Wanner as a prior neighbor identified him. A trooper saw Wanner running through the woods, and he was then apprehended. Police say they found burglary tools, a dagger and a folding knife on him.
Wanner was charged with felonies including second degree burglary and other charges like resisting arrest, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $77,250 cash bond.