LEWES, Del. - Tyler Sutton, a 61-year-old Lewes man, was arrested by Delaware State Police Thursday after a police dog alerted to the presence of an odor of narcotics in his car.
Sutton was seen talking on a cell phone while approaching the intersection of Route 1 and Route 9 around 4 p.m. Thursday. Police say an officer conducted a traffic stop in a nearby business parking lot when Sutton appeared to be "extremely nervous." Sutton did not have his license, registration, or proof of insurance in his possession.
The trooper asked Sutton to exit the car and had his drug-certified canine partner conduct a free-air sniff of the car's exterior. After the dog alerted on the car, police say a search led to the discovery of around 450 ecstasy tablets in a plastic bag stored in the car's trunk along with nearly $2,200 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.
Sutton was detained and taken to Troop 7 where he was charged with numerous traffic offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a felony for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier three quantity. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $52,000 secured bond.