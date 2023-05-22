LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested 69-year-old Louis Morelli of Lewes on Friday afternoon for his fifth DUI.
Police say a trooper observed Morelli driving west on Lewes Georgetown Highway around 1 p.m. near Dairy Farm Road when he sped up and passed several vehicles without signaling, "nearly causing an accident." Morelli was pulled over by a trooper and appeared impaired, according to police.
He was taken into custody. Police say a computer check showed that Morelli had four prior DUI convictions. He was charged with a felony for a fifth offense DUI as well as multiple traffic violations and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,000 secured bond.