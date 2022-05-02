Lewes Man Competes on Jeopardy

LEWES, Del.- If you were watching Jeopardy Monday evening on WRDE, you may have recognized Adam Ilgin. If you recorded the show and haven't watched it yet, spoiler alert!
Adam Ilgin used to work at the Fisherman's Wharf in Lewes. Since then, he has found himself on the West Coast, competing on Jeopardy against a returning champion.
Ilgin has been watching the show his whole life. His mom says, he would watch it in his highchair.
"When I was a kid I watched it with my parents and they would always try to get the right answers so I was competing against them trying to get my answer out before they could," said Ilgin.
When asked how to prepare, Ilgin says you have to be confident and take a chance. In highschool, he competed in a similar general news competition called Quiz Bowl.
"My senior year I was in the top 10 players at the Small Schools National Tournament in Chicago so that was a confidence builder in a lot of ways," said Ilgin.
Ilgin was right behind returning champion Mattea Roach before Final Jeopardy. Until, he risked it all, and fell short.
It didn't end how he hoped, but the process checked a box off his bucket list, and gave him a short vacation with his dad in California.
If you want your friends and neighbors to watch you compete on Jeopardy, take the test here.