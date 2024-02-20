GEORGETOWN, Del. - A 44-year-old man from Lewes died in a crash involving a garbage truck on Tuesday.
Delaware State Police says it happened just before noon on Bethesda Road, south of Zoar Road. The agency says for unknown reasons, the man drove across the center line and hit the Mack garbage truck head on.
The Lewes man had been driving a 2016 Chrysler 300. He died at the scene. His name has not been released yet as police are still notifying family.
The Mack truck driver was not injured.
The road was closed for about four hours as the investigation began.