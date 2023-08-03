Lewes man loses hundreds of dollars from mail mishap

LEWES, Del. - Al Cybart recently received a card from family that had been cut open and taped shut. He said after contacting the family member who sent the card, he learned a $300 gift card inside had been removed.
"It's very disillusioning... to me the postal service was like a utility. It's like a switch. You turn the switch, the light comes on, you turn the faucet on, water comes out, you put something in the mail and it will eventually get to where it's supposed to be. We've all heard of porch pirates. Unfortunately these are guys working on the inside who takes your things before it even reaches your porch." said Cybart.
CoastTV did reach out to the Lewes Post Office about this incident and many other cases of missing and delayed mail that were brought to CoastTV's attention. They declined to interview but said, "The postal service recognizes timely and accurate deliveries are paramount to our customers and we remain committed to providing the service they expect."
Some said they think that missing mail is an honest mistake,
"-occasionally a clerk may put the wrong envelope in the wrong box and sometimes it may be a week and sometimes it could be... if it's a seasonal box holder that has that mail, it could be several months but nothing major and nothing certainly deliberate." said a Lewes local of 25 years.
The USPS recommends that if you have any concerns with your mail, to sign up for 'Informed Delivery'. It's a feature they offer where you can track and manage your mail and packages.