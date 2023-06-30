LEWES, Del. - You may have seen posters around town saying, "Matt needs a liver," showing a sick yet patient Lewes man. After years of waiting, 22-year-old Matt Barry received a much-needed liver.
Barry underwent surgery on Tuesday and is recovering well, according to fundraiser organizer and family friend Jenine Amato. She told WRDE that Barry is expected to be out of the hospital in about a week, though the recovery process ahead will be intense.
Barry was diagnosed with non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver in 2019 and was placed on the national liver transplant waitlist at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
"I went to the doctors because I thought I had the flu," Barry told WRDE in 2022. "They sent me out to Einstein Children's Hospital in Philadelphia and that's where they found out I had cirrhosis."
His only option was to have a transplant. Because of the time constraints with getting to the hospital in time to receive from a deceased donor, Barry's best option appeared to be receiving a transplant from a living donor. Someone would donate part of their liver to him, and the donor's liver would grow again.
While he is physically recovering, a fundraiser is being held on July 8 to support Barry's family with medical expenses and other needs, as his father is planning to take off from work to care for him. There will be food, vendors, raffles, and more. The event will be held from 11 to 3 p.m. at the Angola Beach and Estates clubhouse at 22971 Suburban Blvd.
A GoFundMe is also in place for the Barry family at gofundme.com. For more information on donating a liver, visit pennmedicine.org.