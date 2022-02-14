LEWES, Del. - Plans for the tourist season is a big topic in Lewes. On Monday night, the Mayor and City Council heard a number of issues on parking.
A beach parking implementation report, created by the Lewes Beach Parking committee, aims to solve parking issues around the city. So far, the city was able to crack down on illegal parking with the help of additional parking enforcement officers. But a few other problems remain like inconsistency of parking signage.
"We would take all of these inconsistences and develop an ordinance to resolve them," said city manager Ann Marie Townshend.
Next she discussed a consideration of a parking permit system.
"The problem we are trying to at least get to in the interim what Khalil called during the beach parking committee, the wild, wild west mentality of park wherever you find a spot. So if we want to enforce parking where we don't want it, we need to determine are these paper streets and former paper streets are areas where we don't want it," said Ann Marie.
The last topic of discussion: deliniating parking spaces and metering the parking at Roosevelt Inlet. The city manager offered one concept of 35 spaces and how much it'll cost.
"We looked at $28,000 to $35,000 depending on the options selected and that would include the parking wheel stops, signage, things of that nature," said Charles O'Donnell from GMB.
The city council decided to table the parking discussion until March to get public input.
"Time is somewhat of the essence. It's already February and it will be June before we know it," said Mayor Ted Becker.
The meeting will be held March 10th at 6 p.m. at the Rollins Center.