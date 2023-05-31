LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee is now holding a survey that is meant to get public input on the Lewes Bike Plan, which they say is meant to create a community that encourages walking and bicycling for fun, errands, and commuting.
The Committee says that they want all people who live, work, or visit Lewes to have access to bicycle and pedestrian network that is safe and comfortable for people of every age and ability. They also want the network to be clearly identified, and provide amenities throughout its use.
They have come up with seven goals for the plan:
Continuous, safe bicycle and pedestrian network that ensures a modern pedestrian-friendly environment for visitors and residents.
Adequate and secure bicycle parking and pedestrian amenities at all major trip destinations, including but not limited to all City parks.
Ensure safety for pedestrians and bicyclists is incorporated into all discussions related to the design, maintenance, or enforcement of all City & State maintained roads.
Bicyclist and pedestrian well-being and safety shall be a cooperative undertaking.
Continuously improve bike and pedestrian safety through educational programs.
Adopt community engagement strategies to monitor use of pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
Develop a concise plan with achievable short and long-term goals.
The survey can be taken here.